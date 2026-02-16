Anthropic opens Bengaluru office; partners with Air India, edu-nonprofit Pratham, others in AI push — Details here

US-based artificial intelligence (AI) major, Anthropic, on Tuesday, 16 February 2026, announced that it is opening an office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the company is focused on its partnerships with Air India, education non-profit Pratham, among others, amid a wider push towards AI.

In the official filing, the company said that it is set to announce further partnerships in sectors like education, agriculture, and enterprise, among others, to deepen its AI commitments in India.

“Today, as we officially open our Bengaluru office, we’re announcing partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture that deepen our commitment to India across a range of sectors,” said the company in its official statement.

Partnership with Air India, Cognizant, others Anthropic is supporting Air India with its Claude Code, which is helping the airline company to develop and ship custom software faster and at a lower cost amid its broader push to use agentic AI across operations.

The company also mentioned that using the same Claude Code technology, tech giant Cognizant is deploying to 350,000 employees globally in an effort to modernise the legacy systems.

Payments startup CRED also reportedly achieved faster feature delivery and better test coverage using the AI major's services.

Other startups like Razorpay are using the company's artificial intelligence to integrate into its risk systems, decision-making processes, and operations.

12% of Claude.ai's use in India In the official statement, Anthropic also said that the education non-profit company Pratham is also using the AI major's technology, as they have partnered to focus on safety and educational rigour.

“Their Anytime Testing Machine, powered by Claude, is currently being piloted with 1,500 students across 20 schools, with plans to expand to 100 schools by the end of 2026,” said Anthropic in its statement.

The company also said that the educational and instructional tasks make up 12% of Claude.ai's use case in India. Anthropic also said that the company is collaborating with Central Square Foundation to use EdTech and AI more effectively to educate children from underserved communities.

