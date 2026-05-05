Anthropic partners with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs in $1.5 billion push to bring Claude AI to enterprises

Anthropic has announced the launch of a new AI services company in a joint venture with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs. The new company is also backed by a consortium of leading alternative asset managers, including General Atlantic, Leonard Green, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital.

The San Francisco-based AI startup announced the new company in a statement on Monday and said that the new organisation will work with mid-sized companies across sectors in order to ‘bring Claude into their most important operations.’

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While Anthropic already relies on companies like Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC to deploy Claude for enterprises, the new firm will target a different demographic: community banks, mid-sized manufacturers, and regional health systems.

"Enterprise demand for Claude is significantly outpacing any single delivery model," said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic. "This new firm brings additional operating capability to the ecosystem and capital from leading alternative asset managers."

What the new company will do According to Anthropic, the new venture will work directly with businesses to identify where AI can have the most impact, build custom solutions, and support them over the long term.

The company noted that companies like community banks, mid-sized manufacturers, and regional health systems stand to gain significantly from AI, but they lack the in-house resources to build and run frontier AI systems.

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How will the new company work? Anthropic says a typical engagement of the new company will begin with a small engineering team working directly with the customer to identify areas where Claude can have the highest impact. From there, the firm’s engineers will collaborate with Anthropic’s own Applied AI staff to build custom, Claude-powered systems tailored to the organisation's existing workflows and provide long-term support.

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Anthropic gave the example of a multi-site healthcare services group, where the engineering team would work directly with IT staff and clinicians, who currently spend hours on documentation, medical coding, prior authorisations, and compliance, to build tools that automate administrative burdens and free up time for patient care.

“Engagements like this will run across mid-sized companies across industries, each shaped by the people closest to the work,” the company wrote.

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The newly formed company will also be joining Anthropic’s Claude Partner Network, which already includes the likes of Accenture, Deloitte, and PwC.

OpenAI launches new joint venture: The news of Anthropic's new AI services company comes on the same day as a report by Bloomberg noted that OpenAI has also raised $4 billion for a new joint venture, which would focus on helping businesses adopt AI faster.

The new company is reportedly called The Deployment Company and has drawn backing from 19 investors, including TPG, Brookfield Asset Management, Advent, and Bain Capital, among others.

The deal reportedly values the new company at a $10 billion valuation. The venture is said to be majority-owned and controlled by OpenAI. The partners for the joint venture are said to have access to over 2,000 portfolio companies and clients and aim to use these relationships to enable more businesses to adopt AI.

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