Anthropic picks Nasdaq for potential IPO, report says; October listing in focus

Anthropic has chosen Nasdaq as the exchange for its potential stock market debut, according to a report by Business Insider, citing a person familiar with the company’s plans.

Anthropic IPO: October listing reportedly in focus The AI startup is reportedly working towards an October listing, although the timing and other details of the potential IPO have not been finalised, Business Insider reported.

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The reported decision would give Nasdaq another major technology win after SpaceX chose the exchange for its much-anticipated public offering earlier this year. SpaceX was valued at around $1.75 trillion, while Anthropic’s potential valuation has been estimated at as much as $2 trillion, although the company’s eventual IPO valuation remains uncertain.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What exchange has Anthropic chosen for its IPO? ⌵ Anthropic has chosen Nasdaq as the exchange for its potential IPO. 2 When is Anthropic planning to list its shares? ⌵ Anthropic is reportedly working towards an IPO listing in October, although the exact timing has not been finalized. 3 What is the estimated valuation for Anthropic's IPO? ⌵ Anthropic's potential IPO valuation has been estimated at around $2 trillion. 4 Why is there a debate about AI safety in the context of Anthropic's IPO? ⌵ The debate stems from concerns over the risks associated with advanced AI technologies, including potential catastrophic consequences. 5 How is Nvidia involved in Anthropic's IPO plans? ⌵ Nvidia is in talks to invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic's IPO, which could enhance investor confidence.

The prospect of mega-sized technology listings has increased the competition between Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The two exchanges are also looking to position themselves as the preferred home for a new generation of AI companies, following several years of relatively weak activity in the technology IPO market.

AI safety debate adds another layer Anthropic’s reported IPO plans also come amid growing debate over the risks associated with advanced AI. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman recently said his company was not looking to go public at present, as concerns over the technology’s potential risks continue to attract attention.

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Also Read | Anthropic CEO urges AI companies to slow model development amid fears over misuse

The issue was thrust back into the spotlight after a former Anthropic employee recently warned about the possibility of catastrophic consequences from increasingly advanced AI systems, including a more than 10% risk of human extinction.

Anthropic has yet to publicly confirm the Nasdaq selection or an October listing date.

Nvidia in talks to invest in Anthropic’s mega IPO Anthropic is in talks with Nvidia over a potential investment of up to $10 billion in its planned IPO, which could become the largest stock market listing in history, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The AI startup is seeking to raise as much as $100 billion at a valuation of around $2 trillion, according to the sources. Nvidia’s potential investment would make it a major anchor investor, although the discussions are still ongoing and the terms could change.

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Nvidia’s possible participation would also deepen its ties with Anthropic, one of its major customers. A high-profile backer could help boost investor confidence as Anthropic tests public-market appetite for the huge valuations and funding needs of leading AI companies.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.