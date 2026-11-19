Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion for its initial public offering (IPO), with each share priced at $83, much above its expected range. This is despite the fact that the company reported a net loss of $104 billion for the nine months ended September 30.

Advertisement

According to its prospectus, Claude maker sold about 980 million shares in the offering, up from the 825 million shares it had initially planned. The money raised surpassed SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June. Elon Musk’s company raised $75 billion initially and a total of $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their overallotment.

Anthropic’s market cap will depend on total shares outstanding, but the share price would put its valuation above the $1.4 trillion it previously targeted. The stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.

Claude's explosive growth fuels investor appetite The demand for Anthropic is driven primarily by its financial performance. For the nine months ended 30 September, Anthropic said it generated $33.24 billion in revenue, up roughly 1,200% from the same period last year, according to its prospectus. This sharp growth is mostly driven by the popularity of Claude Code, its AI coding tool

Advertisement

Anthropic also said, in its amended filing, its run-rate revenue was roughly $81 billion at the end of October, up $10 billion from the previous month.

However, the growth comes with staggering losses. The company reported a $104 billion net loss during the nine-month period, though most of that was due to the change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities. Anthropic lost $25.1 billion over the same stretch in 2025, the filing said.

Big Tech's $26 billion bet on Anthropic Tech majors have significant exposure to Anthropic, as an investor, partner or customer. Amazon and Google both own stakes valued at over $100 billion, and a group of tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices agreed to collectively invest $26 billion at the IPO price.

Advertisement

Anthropic, on the other hand, is a major buyer of expensive computing systems from Nvidia, Google, Amazon and AMD.

In its roadshow video, CEO Dario Amodei said, “I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia.”

He also cautioned about the risks of the technology, adding, “We have to make sure that all the risks, all the ways that things can go wrong with this technology, we very carefully address those risks.”

A crucial test for the AI industry Anthropic's debut comes amid mounting pressure on the AI industry, including a political backlash following the US midterm elections, last week's ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and concerns that higher interest rates could make borrowing increasingly expensive for data centre developers and neocloud companies.

Advertisement

Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021 alongside a handful of other researchers less than six years ago, after the group collectively defected from OpenAI. The company is best known for developing a family of AI models called Claude, and it primarily sells its products and services to other businesses.

Despite more than 90 pages of risk factors in its IPO prospectus, the company is asking investors to bet on Claude's growth and the future of AI.

“Everyone who owns our stock, whether an institution or an individual, becomes part of that effort,” Anthropic's co-founders wrote in the prospectus.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.