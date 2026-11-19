Anthropic has raised $81.3 billion for its initial public offering (IPO), with each share priced at $83, much above its expected range. This is despite the fact that the company reported a net loss of $104 billion for the nine months ended September 30.
According to its prospectus, Claude maker sold about 980 million shares in the offering, up from the 825 million shares it had initially planned. The money raised surpassed SpaceX, which held a record IPO in June. Elon Musk’s company raised $75 billion initially and a total of $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their overallotment.
Anthropic’s market cap will depend on total shares outstanding, but the share price would put its valuation above the $1.4 trillion it previously targeted. The stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol ANT.
The demand for Anthropic is driven primarily by its financial performance. For the nine months ended 30 September, Anthropic said it generated $33.24 billion in revenue, up roughly 1,200% from the same period last year, according to its prospectus. This sharp growth is mostly driven by the popularity of Claude Code, its AI coding tool
Anthropic also said, in its amended filing, its run-rate revenue was roughly $81 billion at the end of October, up $10 billion from the previous month.
However, the growth comes with staggering losses. The company reported a $104 billion net loss during the nine-month period, though most of that was due to the change in fair value of convertible notes and derivative liabilities. Anthropic lost $25.1 billion over the same stretch in 2025, the filing said.
Tech majors have significant exposure to Anthropic, as an investor, partner or customer. Amazon and Google both own stakes valued at over $100 billion, and a group of tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices agreed to collectively invest $26 billion at the IPO price.
Anthropic, on the other hand, is a major buyer of expensive computing systems from Nvidia, Google, Amazon and AMD.
In its roadshow video, CEO Dario Amodei said, “I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia.”
He also cautioned about the risks of the technology, adding, “We have to make sure that all the risks, all the ways that things can go wrong with this technology, we very carefully address those risks.”
Anthropic's debut comes amid mounting pressure on the AI industry, including a political backlash following the US midterm elections, last week's ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and concerns that higher interest rates could make borrowing increasingly expensive for data centre developers and neocloud companies.
Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021 alongside a handful of other researchers less than six years ago, after the group collectively defected from OpenAI. The company is best known for developing a family of AI models called Claude, and it primarily sells its products and services to other businesses.
Despite more than 90 pages of risk factors in its IPO prospectus, the company is asking investors to bet on Claude's growth and the future of AI.
“Everyone who owns our stock, whether an institution or an individual, becomes part of that effort,” Anthropic's co-founders wrote in the prospectus.