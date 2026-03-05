Anthropic resumes Pentagon talks as CEO Dario Amodei makes ‘last-ditch’ bid to avoid supply chain ban: Report

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is making a ‘last-ditch’ attempt to negotiate a deal with the US Defense Department after the company was blacklisted by the federal government last week, reported the Financial Times.

The report notes that Amodei has been holding talks with Emil Michael, under-secretary of defense for research and engineering, with the aim of finalizing the contract for the Pentagon's access to Anthropic's AI models.

Notably, Michael had recently called Amodei a ‘liar’ with a ‘god complex’ in a post on X last week.

“He wants to play God and make new 'law' and...really stupid laws at that,” Michael said. “We never asked for guardrails to be taken out (lie!). We agreed to human oversight of all weapons systems by saying.”

Notably, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had said that the US would designate Anthropic as a supply chain risk, a designation that is usually reserved for foreign adversarial companies.

Anthropic had said that it would contest that claim in court. The company had said that its talks with the Pentagon broke down after it set two conditions for the use of Claude in military use cases: no mass domestic surveillance and no use for fully autonomous weapons.

Why did Anthropic's talks with Pentagon fail? In an internal memo to the staff, Amodei reportedly described the reason why the talks with the Pentagon broke down, stating, “Near the end of the negotiation the [department] offered to accept our current terms if we deleted a specific phrase about ‘analysis of bulk acquired data’, which was the single line in the contract that exactly matched this scenario we were most worried about. We found that very suspicious.”

Amodei also noted that Anthropic has been frozen out of the discussions because “we haven’t given dictator-style praise to Trump”. The Anthropic CEO also claimed that much of the messaging by the Pentagon and OpenAI was “just straight up lies about these issues or tries to confuse them”.

Anthropic had signed a $200 million contract with the US government last year for the deployment of its AI models in classified settings, becoming the first company to do so. However, last week President Donald Trump lashed out at the company for what he termed ‘selfish’ behaviour and went on to blacklist the AI startup from the federal government.

“The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY,” Trump wrote.