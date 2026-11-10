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Anthropic sends out $69.3 billion IPO details, then retracts, tells banks they will update new figures

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Published10 Nov 2026, 08:44 AM IST
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Anthropic is aiming to raise ​as ​much as $69.3 billion through its initial public offering.
Anthropic is aiming to raise ​as ​much as $69.3 billion through its initial public offering.(AFP/ Reuters)
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Anthropic, the AI startup behind Claude ​, sent out and then ‌retracted details of its blockbuster IPO filing, Reuters reported citing emails to ​bankers. According to the email, Anthropic PBC was aiming to raise ​as ​much as $69.3 billion through its initial public offering.

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The artificial ​intelligence company first sent ​a copy of a filing that showed Anthropic aimed to ​sell about 867 ​million shares in a price ‌range of $70 to $80 per share, then followed up with an email saying ​details about ​the pricing were inaccurate. Anthropic in ​the second email, said ​it would update the filing later.

According to Bloomberg, potential investors were discussing valuations between $1.1 trillion and $1.3 trillion for the company after the US midterm elections last week forced a rethink of AI valuations.

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