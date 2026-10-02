Anthropic warns government views of its AI could affect business ahead of IPO

Anthropic warned that government attitudes toward the company and its technology could have broader implications for its business, including its relationships with commercial customers and partners, according to the IPO prospectus seen by Reuters.

Companies routinely warn that policy changes could affect their business, particularly government contractors. For example, SpaceX said in its IPO filing that maintaining strong relationships withUSgovernment agencies is critical to its business and warned that any deterioration in those relationships could materially harm its ability to retain existing business and win new opportunities.

Anthropic's disclosure appears broader, suggesting that government perceptions of the company and its conduct could extend beyond its direct dealings to affect customers, partners, other commercial relationships — and even civilization. The filing warns that advanced AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity," an extraordinary warning by a company planning an IPO that could be valued at $2 trillion for the firm's capacity to profit from the same technology.

The company said revenue from government agency contracts accounts for less than 1% of its annual revenue.

Rapid advancement of AI The company has become a magnet for concern about the risks carried by the rapid advancement, intense global competition and limited oversight of AI technologies. The broad question of AI safety has come into the public eye recentlywith Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's call for the industry to slow its development, following repeated accounts of hacking activity by so-called rogue autonomous AI agents.

Amodei met US President Donald Trump last Sunday for dinner as calls for greater regulation of AI have grown. Trump has largely rejected those calls, though the Federal Trade Commission isconducting an industrywide probe of AI firmsincluding Anthropic, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

In the prospectus, Anthropic cited several interactions with the USgovernment over the past year as examples of actions that could hurt its business.

The filing said that in February the president ordered federal agencies to stop using the company's models and that the US Department of DefensedesignatedAnthropic a supply-chain risk to national security.

"The company may experience material revenue losses or business disruptions attributable to these events," Anthropic said.

Restrictions on Fable 5 and Mythos 5 Anthropic also said that in June the USDepartment of Commerce imposed worldwide export restrictions on its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, prompting the company to disable the models for all customers to ensure compliance.

While the Commerce Department later lifted those restrictions and Anthropic redeployed the models,the company warned that similar actions could occur in the future.

Such measures could result in "significantreputational harm, including adverse media coverage, public scrutiny, and negative perceptions among existing and prospective customers, partners, employees, and investors," regardless of the ultimate outcome.