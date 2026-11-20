Anthropic may need to generate about $602 billion in annual revenue to earn a 20% return on its estimated $1 trillion in long-term compute and infrastructure commitments, according to an analysis by the Financial Times' Unhedged newsletter.

The calculation highlights the scale of the commercial challenge facing the Claude maker as it commits resources to computing infrastructure. It also raises a critical question for the AI industry: how will companies turn enormous investments in computing capacity into revenues large enough to deliver sustainable returns?

The Financial Times arrived at the $602 billion estimate by applying a series of assumptions about Anthropic's capital commitments, operating margins and tax rate. The exercise is an illustrative calculation rather than a forecast of the company's future revenue.

How did the Financial Times arrive at $602 billion? The analysis begins with Anthropic's financial disclosures. According to the newsletter, the company's filing showed approximately $901 billion in off-balance-sheet financial commitments, most of which were related to compute and infrastructure.

It also identified another category of commitments whose exact value was not yet determinable. Anthropic estimated this additional amount at between $150 billion and $175 billion.

Combining these figures, the Financial Times rounded the commitments to approximately $1 trillion for its calculation.

The newsletter noted that these commitments are spread over roughly 15 years, with about $700 billion due over the next five years, citing Zion Research Group, an accounting research specialist.

For the purpose of its exercise, however, the Financial Times took a generous approach and treated the entire $1 trillion as capital invested in the business.

It then assumed that Anthropic would need to generate a 20% return on invested capital (ROIC). The benchmark was based on the five-year average ROIC of four large technology companies -- Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.

Their respective averages were 19%, 43%, 19% and 20%, according to data from S&P Capital IQ.

A 20% return on $1 trillion would require $200 billion in annual operating profit after tax.

The next step was to estimate the revenue needed to generate that profit. The Financial Times assumed an operating margin of 40% and an effective tax rate of 17%, using the four technology companies as benchmarks.

Applying these assumptions produces an annual revenue requirement of approximately $602 billion.

In other words, Anthropic would need to generate enough revenue to produce $200 billion in after-tax operating profit if it were to deliver a 20% return on the assumed $1 trillion capital base.

The scale of the revenue challenge The $602 billion estimate becomes more striking when compared with the annual revenues of some of the world's largest technology companies.

The Financial Times cited annual revenues of approximately $471 billion for Alphabet, $478 billion for Apple, $241 billion for Meta and $346 billion for Microsoft.

Anthropic's illustrative revenue requirement would therefore be higher than the current annual revenue of any of these four companies.

The comparison with the broader software industry is also significant. The newsletter noted that 76 software and IT services companies in the S&P 1500 collectively generated about $908 billion in revenue.

That means the revenue required in the Financial Times' calculation would amount to a substantial share of the combined revenue of those 76 companies.

A calculation, not a revenue forecast The Financial Times cautioned that its exercise was approximate and should not be treated as a definitive assessment of Anthropic's financial prospects.

The $1 trillion figure includes commitments spread over several years, rather than money already spent or capital currently deployed in the business. Treating the entire amount as invested capital is an assumption made for the calculation.

The result also depends on Anthropic achieving a 40% operating margin and a 20% return on invested capital, while paying an effective tax rate of 17%. A change in any of these assumptions would alter the revenue requirement.