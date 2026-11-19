Anthropic's blockbuster $81 billion initial public offering (IPO) is set to create a significant windfall for employees holding company shares. But while Claude-maker's stock market debut opens the door to substantial payouts, workers will face an unusual set of restrictions before they can sell much of their stock.
Anthropic priced its IPO at $83 per share on Wednesday, with its Class A common stock scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker symbol "ANT".
The $81 billion offering puts Anthropic ahead of SpaceX's $75 billion IPO in June. SpaceX's total eventually rose to $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares.
Quick answers to key questions
It requires employees to agree in writing in advance on the number of shares they plan to sell, the price and the transaction date. Sales must be scheduled ahead of time rather than decided at the last minute.
The policy is intended to reduce the risk of insider trading and let executives discuss sensitive company information more openly. It can also discourage employees from making impulsive sales in response to market news.
Employees can sell 10% of their shares on IPO day and another 35% after the company publishes its first quarterly results. After those opportunities, they must use a 10b5-1 plan.
The SEC requires at least 30 days between establishing a plan and making a sale. Anthropic is extending that waiting period to 60 days for many employees.
The rules are designed to prevent last-minute decisions based on new information. Employees set the shares, price and sale date in advance, and cannot immediately change their plan after seeing a headline.
Anthropic, meanwhile, has given its underwriters a 30-day window to buy up to another 147 million shares.
However, for Anthropic employees hoping to turn their shares into cash, the process will become considerably more complicated after the initial selling opportunities.
Anthropic's IPO comprises 980 million Class A shares, including 956.35 million sold by the company and 23.65 million by existing shareholders, from whose sale Anthropic will receive no proceeds.
The offering, priced above its earlier $70 to $78 guidance range, is expected to close on November 20 and could give the AI company a fully diluted valuation of around $1.5 trillion. Investor demand was several times higher than the number of shares available.
Unlike employees at many other major technology companies, most Anthropic workers will be required to follow a strict system known as a 10b5-1 trading plan before selling their shares.
Under this arrangement, employees must agree in writing to the number of shares they intend to sell, the price and the date of the transaction. The sale must be scheduled at least 30 days in advance, preventing workers from making last-minute decisions based on information they may have received inside the company.
Such plans are generally more common among senior executives and top management. Other large technology companies typically rely on trading blackout periods, which prevent employees from selling shares during certain periods but give them greater flexibility at other times.
Business Insider reported that Anthropic intends to extend this requirement to employees more broadly.
The policy is designed to reduce the risk of insider trading while allowing company executives to communicate more openly with employees about sensitive business information.
Teresa Greenip, a wealth management director at Aspiriant who advises Anthropic employees, told Business Insider the arrangement could make it easier for executives to discuss internal financial information and other developments that might affect the company's share price.
With employees following strict trading plans, the company can reduce concerns that such information could influence individual decisions to buy or sell shares.
The system could also prevent workers from making impulsive financial decisions in response to market developments.
"If you wake up and you see a headline, you cannot immediately go and change your stock sales plan," Greenip said.
The restrictions will not apply immediately. Employees will first have two opportunities to sell a portion of their holdings.
On the day of the IPO, Anthropic workers will be allowed to sell 10% of their shares. A second opportunity will come after Anthropic publishes its first quarterly financial results early next year, when another 35% of employee shares can be sold.
Once these two windows close, employees will need to establish their 10b5-1 plans during a five-day trading window around the company's quarterly earnings reports, Greenip said.
There is also a longer waiting period for many employees. While the US Securities and Exchange Commission's rules require a minimum 30-day gap between setting up a trading plan and executing a sale, Anthropic is extending that period to 60 days for many workers.
Greenip said such restrictions are not commonly imposed across an entire workforce.
Historically, she noted, companies have generally reserved these requirements for senior executives and employees in upper management.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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