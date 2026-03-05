Anthropic's Dario Amodei accuses Sam Altman of ‘gaslighting’; labels OpenAI's Pentagon deal as 'safety theater': Report

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called out OpenAI's messaging around the deal with the Pentagon to power its classified work. Notably, OpenAI had announced its deal with the US government last week just hours after its rival Anthropic was blacklisted by the US government. Even CEO Sam Altman had gone on to admit that the timing of OpenAI's deal with the Pentagon looked ‘opportunistic and sloppy’ and later regretted the timing of the announcement.

Altman has also spent the last few days giving explanations about the Pentagon deal while stating that OpenAI's deal with the government has more safeguards in place than the one with Anthropic. However, Amodei isn't buying that explanation as he wrote a memo to his staff calling OpenAI's messaging ‘straight up lies’ and that Altman is falsely “presenting himself as a peacemaker and dealmaker.”

The memo is not yet out in the public and was reported by The Information. Amodei also went on to call OpenAI's dealings with the DoD “safety theater.”

“The main reason [OpenAI] accepted [the DoD’s deal] and we did not is that they cared about placating employees, and we actually cared about preventing abuses,” Amodei said.

“I think this attempted spin/gaslighting is not working very well on the general public or the media, where people mostly see OpenAI’s deal with the DoD as sketchy or suspicious, and see us as the heroes (we’re #2 in the App Store now!),” Amodei wrote.

“It is working on some Twitter morons, which doesn’t matter, but my main worry is how to make sure it doesn’t work on OpenAI employees,” he further added.

Anthropic's rising popularity: Notably, shortly after the deal was announced, ChatGPT saw public backlash from users who threatened to end their OpenAI subscriptions in favour of Anthropic. In fact, Anthropic's Claude even dethroned ChatGPT in the App Store rankings in various countries to become the number 1 free app.

As per another TechCrunch report citing market intelligence provider Sensor Tower data, ChatGPT uninstalls jumped 295% day over day on Saturday, a day after the DoD deal was announced.