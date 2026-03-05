Anthropic's Dario Amodei accuses Sam Altman of ‘gaslighting’; labels OpenAI's Pentagon deal as 'safety theater': Report

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called out OpenAI's messaging around the deal with the Pentagon to power its classified work. Notably, OpenAI had announced its deal with the US government last week just hours after its rival Anthropic was blacklisted by the US government. Even CEO Sam Altman had gone on to admit that the timing of OpenAI's deal with the Pentagon looked ‘opportunistic and sloppy’ and later regretted the timing of the announcement.

Advertisement

Altman has also spent the last few days giving explanations about the Pentagon deal while stating that OpenAI's deal with the government has more safeguards in place than the one with Anthropic. However, Amodei isn't buying that explanation as he wrote a memo to his staff calling OpenAI's messaging ‘straight up lies’ and that Altman is falsely “presenting himself as a peacemaker and dealmaker.”

The memo is not yet out in the public and was reported by The Information. Amodei also went on to call OpenAI's dealings with the DoD “safety theater.”

“The main reason [OpenAI] accepted [the DoD’s deal] and we did not is that they cared about placating employees, and we actually cared about preventing abuses,” Amodei said.

Advertisement

“I think this attempted spin/gaslighting is not working very well on the general public or the media, where people mostly see OpenAI’s deal with the DoD as sketchy or suspicious, and see us as the heroes (we’re #2 in the App Store now!),” Amodei wrote.

“It is working on some Twitter morons, which doesn’t matter, but my main worry is how to make sure it doesn’t work on OpenAI employees,” he further added.

Anthropic's rising popularity: Notably, shortly after the deal was announced, ChatGPT saw public backlash from users who threatened to end their OpenAI subscriptions in favour of Anthropic. In fact, Anthropic's Claude even dethroned ChatGPT in the App Store rankings in various countries to become the number 1 free app.

Advertisement

As per another TechCrunch report citing market intelligence provider Sensor Tower data, ChatGPT uninstalls jumped 295% day over day on Saturday, a day after the DoD deal was announced.

Meanwhile, Claude's downloads jumped 37% day-over-day on Friday and 51% on Saturday. Since then, Anthropic has also tried to make it easier to switch over to Claude by introducing an import memory feature to bring ChatGPT or other chatbot memories to Claude. The company also went on to make its memory feature available to free users, a move aimed at luring away OpenAI users.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in