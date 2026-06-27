Anthropic's lowest-paid H-1B hire still earns over ₹1 crore, filings show, as its top techie gets ₹13.06 crore

Livemint
Updated27 Jun 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Anthropic paid one H-1B hire a base salary of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.06 crore (around $1.38 million) over the past year, fresh US visa filings show
Anthropic paid one H-1B hire a base salary of ₹13.06 crore (around $1.38 million) over the past year, fresh US visa filings show(REUTERS)

Anthropic paid one H-1B hire a base salary of 13.06 crore (around $1.38 million) over the past year, fresh US visa filings show, the highest figure in a dataset that opens a rare window into how generously the AI company pays its staff as it prepares for what could be a $1 trillion stock market debut this autumn.

H-1B filings: a rare window into Anthropic's pay scale

A Business Insider analysis of Anthropic's H-1B sponsorship filings, covering roughly 80 roles certified in the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, found two pay packages that sit well above the rest.

Also Read | Trump administration rolls back part of Anthropic model ban

Both belong to Anthropic staff holding the title Member of Technical Staff, a designation Anthropic applies so broadly that it could describe a freshly hired researcher or a senior executive.

One role was certified at a base salary of $1.12 million, or about 10.60 crore. The other came in at $1.38 million, or roughly 13.06 crore (calculated at the current exchange rate of around 94.6 to the dollar).

The filings do not include bonuses or equity, which at a company as big as Anthropic which is now valued at $965 billion often make up the larger part of total pay.

Also Read | Trump administration clears Anthropic to roll out Claude Mythos 5

Even the entry point on Anthropic's largest job category, base pay of $133,952, converts to roughly 1.27 crore, a sum that would count as a senior salary across most of corporate India. Several smaller departments, including legal, finance and partnerships, start their bands above 1.7 crore.

Pay bands in rupees: what Anthropic pays, role by role

RoleBase salary (USD)Base salary ( )
Member of Technical Staff$133,952 to $1,380,000 1.27 crore to 13.06 crore
Member of Technical Staff (Manager)$134,139 to $850,000 1.27 crore to 8.04 crore
MTS, Reinforcement Learning Researcher$112,778 to $500,000 1.07 crore to 4.73 crore
Product Design Manager$140,254 to $385,000 1.33 crore to 3.64 crore
Product Operations$125,000 to $500,000 1.18 crore to 4.73 crore
Research Operations$125,000 to $500,000 1.18 crore to 4.73 crore
Technical Sales$155,522 to $500,000 1.47 crore to 4.73 crore
Commercial Counsel$198,765 to $320,000 1.88 crore to 3.03 crore
Compute Capacity$187,574 to $300,000 1.77 crore to 2.84 crore
Finance & Strategy$182,978 to $310,000 1.73 crore to 2.93 crore
Finance Systems$152,152 to $315,000 1.44 crore to 2.98 crore
Accounting$141,378 to $230,000 1.34 crore to 2.18 crore
Marketing$159,328 to $200,000 1.51 crore to 1.89 crore
Partnerships$227,760 to $248,500 2.15 crore to 2.35 crore

The talent war: Why the numbers run this high

The scale of the pay reflects how fiercely AI labs are competing for engineers. Meta, Google and OpenAI have all written large pay packages off as a necessary cost of holding onto talent, and Anthropic's rising valuation gives it its own lever: staff who joined only a few years ago have watched their stock options grow into the millions, on top of whatever base salary the filings disclose.

Also Read | Anthropic pulls new AI models. What it means for an IPO.

SignalFire reported last year that Anthropic retains employees at a higher rate than rival labs, and the company has also recorded notable wins in hiring researchers away from Google.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeCompaniesNewsAnthropic's lowest-paid H-1B hire still earns over ₹1 crore, filings show, as its top techie gets ₹13.06 crore
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.