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Anthropic's lowest-paid H-1B hire still earns over ₹1 crore, filings show, as its top techie gets ₹13.06 crore

Livemint
Updated27 Jun 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Anthropic paid one H-1B hire a base salary of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.06 crore (around $1.38 million) over the past year, fresh US visa filings show
Anthropic paid one H-1B hire a base salary of ₹13.06 crore (around $1.38 million) over the past year, fresh US visa filings show(REUTERS)
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Anthropic paid one H-1B hire a base salary of 13.06 crore (around $1.38 million) over the past year, fresh US visa filings show, the highest figure in a dataset that opens a rare window into how generously the AI company pays its staff as it prepares for what could be a $1 trillion stock market debut this autumn.

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H-1B filings: a rare window into Anthropic's pay scale

A Business Insider analysis of Anthropic's H-1B sponsorship filings, covering roughly 80 roles certified in the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, found two pay packages that sit well above the rest.

Also Read | Trump administration rolls back part of Anthropic model ban

Both belong to Anthropic staff holding the title Member of Technical Staff, a designation Anthropic applies so broadly that it could describe a freshly hired researcher or a senior executive.

One role was certified at a base salary of $1.12 million, or about 10.60 crore. The other came in at $1.38 million, or roughly 13.06 crore (calculated at the current exchange rate of around 94.6 to the dollar).

The filings do not include bonuses or equity, which at a company as big as Anthropic which is now valued at $965 billion often make up the larger part of total pay.

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Also Read | Trump administration clears Anthropic to roll out Claude Mythos 5

Even the entry point on Anthropic's largest job category, base pay of $133,952, converts to roughly 1.27 crore, a sum that would count as a senior salary across most of corporate India. Several smaller departments, including legal, finance and partnerships, start their bands above 1.7 crore.

Pay bands in rupees: what Anthropic pays, role by role

RoleBase salary (USD)Base salary ( )
Member of Technical Staff$133,952 to $1,380,000 1.27 crore to 13.06 crore
Member of Technical Staff (Manager)$134,139 to $850,000 1.27 crore to 8.04 crore
MTS, Reinforcement Learning Researcher$112,778 to $500,000 1.07 crore to 4.73 crore
Product Design Manager$140,254 to $385,000 1.33 crore to 3.64 crore
Product Operations$125,000 to $500,000 1.18 crore to 4.73 crore
Research Operations$125,000 to $500,000 1.18 crore to 4.73 crore
Technical Sales$155,522 to $500,000 1.47 crore to 4.73 crore
Commercial Counsel$198,765 to $320,000 1.88 crore to 3.03 crore
Compute Capacity$187,574 to $300,000 1.77 crore to 2.84 crore
Finance & Strategy$182,978 to $310,000 1.73 crore to 2.93 crore
Finance Systems$152,152 to $315,000 1.44 crore to 2.98 crore
Accounting$141,378 to $230,000 1.34 crore to 2.18 crore
Marketing$159,328 to $200,000 1.51 crore to 1.89 crore
Partnerships$227,760 to $248,500 2.15 crore to 2.35 crore

The talent war: Why the numbers run this high

The scale of the pay reflects how fiercely AI labs are competing for engineers. Meta, Google and OpenAI have all written large pay packages off as a necessary cost of holding onto talent, and Anthropic's rising valuation gives it its own lever: staff who joined only a few years ago have watched their stock options grow into the millions, on top of whatever base salary the filings disclose.

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Also Read | Anthropic pulls new AI models. What it means for an IPO.

SignalFire reported last year that Anthropic retains employees at a higher rate than rival labs, and the company has also recorded notable wins in hiring researchers away from Google.

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