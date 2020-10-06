Anti-infective drug sales rebound after 5-month decline

New Delhi: Anti-infective drug sales grew by 1.4% year-on-year in September after five consecutive months of decline, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed, indicating a potential recovery in footfalls at doctors’ clinics and out-patient departments of hospitals.

The therapeutic area had recorded a decline of as much as 21% in May as elective surgeries were postponed in the lockdown and patients avoided treatment at healthcare facilities amid fear of contracting Covid-19.

However, other acute therapy areas of pain and analgesics, and gastrointestinal drugs continued their slide, with sales falling 5.5% and 4.3% respectively. Sales of respiratory drugs were also down 10.5%.

In September, overall medicine sales grew 4.5% at ₹13,170 crore, largely on account of the recovery in anti-infective drug sales as well as those of anti-diabetic drugs.

The chronic segments of anti-diabetic and cardiac care drugs have recorded sales growth during the last five months, and in September, posted an increase of 17.1% and 6.5% respectively.

Among the top 10 drugmakers, all companies, except Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, posted sales growth of 3-16%.

Sales of India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical, however, declined 2% to ₹619 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, the largest manufacturer of the Covid-19 drug favipiravir, posted a 35% growth in sales at ₹368 crore, while Ipca Laboratories’ sales grew 8.8%. Ipca Laboratories is the market leader in hydroxychloroquine, which has been given as prophylaxis against the disease to healthcare workers.

Favipiravir has recorded strong sales since its launch in late June, primarily due to its use in treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19, which make up the majority of patients

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via