Cipla’s sales growth during October was 22% at ₹703 crore, the highest among the top 10 drugmakers in India. Cipla’s gain is partially on account of having the largest portfolio of covid-19 treating drugs. It is the exclusive distributor of Roche’s Actemra, commonly called tocilizumab, in India, and also counts remdesivir and favipiravir among its products.