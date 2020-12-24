Anti-monopoly charges against Alibaba: What led to the probe? 11 Facts

Chinese market regulators launched a probe into Alibaba Group for alleged monopolistic behaviour. Regulators including the central bank and banking watchdog will also separately summon affiliate Ant to a meeting intended to drive home increasingly stringent financial regulations, posing threat to Jack Ma's e-commerce and fintech empire.

The Chinese market regulator said it was looking into Alibaba's policy of “choose one of two," which requires its business partners to avoid dealing with competitors. The one-sentence statement gave no details of possible penalties or a timeline to announce a result.

Ant said in a statement on its official WeChat account: "It will study and comply with all requirements."

Here's what happened that led to the probe:

1) China rolls out new rules to regulate financial holding firms

China, on September 14, issues new rules to regulate financial holding companies, with the central bank saying there had been a loophole in regulations for such companies.

Ant was among companies named by the People's Bank of China.

2) Ant gets nod to register Shanghai IPO

Ant wins the final nod from China's top securities watchdog, on October 21, to register its Shanghai IPO, clearing the last regulatory hurdle for its issue.

3) Ma said financial and regulatory systems must be reformed to fuel growth

Three days later, at a public event attended by Chinese regulators, Jack Ma said the financial and regulatory system stifled innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. He also compared the Basel Committee of global banking regulators to "an old man's club".

4) Ant attracts global investors

On October 26, Ant prices its IPO and secures the backing of strategic investors including a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, as well as Singaporean and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds, large Chinese insurers and mutual funds.

5) Retail investors bid $3 trillion for Ant's shares

Retail investors, on October 30, bid for a record $3 trillion worth of shares in Ant's dual listing, the equivalent of Britain's gross domestic product, as they bet on demand for Ant's financial technology services in China.

6) Rapid growth of Fintech attracts regulatory attention

China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, a cabinet-level body headed by Vice Premier Liu He, on October 31, flags risks associated with the rapid development of fintech, at a meeting that was widely interpreted as a government response to the rise of players such as Ant.

7) Regulatory officials say that they talked with Ma

Four of China's top financial regulators, on November 2, said they conducted regulatory talks with Ant's top two executives and Ma.

Chinese regulators recommend tighter regulations for online micro-lending companies to help contain potential financial risks and rein in rising debt levels.

8) Shanghai IPO suspended, Ant freezes HK IPO

On November 3, the Shanghai stock exchange suspends Ant's IPO on its tech-focused STAR Market, citing the regulatory talks as a "material event" and a tougher regulatory environment as factors that may disqualify Ant from listing.

The move prompted Ant to also freeze the Hong Kong leg of its dual listing.

9) China drafts anti-monopoly rules aimed for internet platform

China published draft rules on November 10 aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by internet platforms, a move that will increase scrutiny on e-commerce marketplaces and payment services belonging to the likes of Alibaba Group.

10) Alibaba CEO says the scrutiny is necessary

China's increasing oversight of internet platforms is both "timely and necessary", Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang, on November 23, told the World Internet Conference.

11) China slaps fines and announced probes into deals involving Alibaba and Tencent

On December 10, China warned its Internet giants it would not tolerate monopolistic practices and to brace for increased scrutiny, as it slapped fines and announced probes into deals involving Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.

Alibaba shares tanked:

Shares of Alibaba Group tumbles 7% in the early trading hours on Thursday after Chinese regulators said they would probe into the company's alleged monopolistic behaviour.

The stock traded as low as HK$229.4. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.2%.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong stock slid as much as 7.7% to a five-month intraday trough, while Tencent and internet services giant Meituan declined more than 1%. Shares in SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba’s largest shareholder, erased gains to trade as much as 2.7% lower in Tokyo.

