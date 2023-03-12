NEW DELHI : The finance ministry’s decision to bring virtual digital assets (VDAs) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) could become a double-edged sword for crypto exchanges.

Experts said the step will increase their compliance burden, and may also lead to loss of customers since they will have to monitor transactions, maintain records and report suspicious activities, similar to what banks do.

VDAs, which include assets like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have been losing value for almost a year due to the closure of major exchanges amid recessionary conditions globally. This has hit trading volumes, directly affecting the exchanges’ revenues as they earn commissions from customers’ trades. Additional reporting metrics could further dent their customer base.

“Firms who were already going down that path and trying to be compliant will not see much of a difference. This industry will need to invest further for compliance. Since it is also financial data, they will also have to adhere to data regime under the SPDI (Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules of 2011 and also the data protection laws as and when it comes," said Abhishek Malhotra, managing partner at TMT Law Practice.

To be sure, industry experts expect a similar reaction from customers as was seen last year after tax deduction at source (TDS) was imposed on crypto deals. Top exchanges saw customers shift to global exchanges since they were based overseas and weren’t deducting taxes automatically.

Malhotra warned that local exchanges that were facilitating transactions earlier had to necessarily ensure that anonymity is maintained. “Now they will have to bring systems to report suspicious activity. Because they want to avoid liability, they could possibly end up losing customers to overseas exchanges," he added.

“VDAs have been notified by the government as a ‘Reporting Entity’ under PMLA. This means the prescribed reporting, record-keeping, and monitoring obligations would also apply to them. Without this, VDAs did not have a statutory basis for FIU-IND reporting," said Anu Tiwari, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Essentially, crypto exchanges weren’t legally required to report suspicious transactions, etc. to the Financial Intelligence Unit - India (FIU-IND) of the finance ministry. But, post the 7 March notification, they will face rules similar to those of banks and other financial institutions.

To be sure, about $23.8 billion worth of cryptos were moved via illicit addresses worldwide through various exchanges in 2022. This was 68% more than in 2021, as per a January report by blockchain researcher Chainalysis.

Crypto exchanges, on their part, have welcomed the move. “This notification will help establish greater transparency in the ecosystem and this is a welcome positive step in strengthening the Indian VDA sector. It will also help establish a common standard for all VDA platforms," said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and chief executive officer at CoinSwitch.

Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO at CoinDCX concurred, and said the step will ensure “strong and transparent players operate in the industry, and comply."

Meanwhile, Malhotra at TMT Law Practice said crypto firms have been facing allegations of money laundering.

“Crypto was not under the formal financial transaction setup. There was a need to bring it within that setup for people to request KYC and to have a reporting mechanism," he said, adding that the industry would now have clarity on what it has to do to take care of initial objections raised by authorities about compliance.

“The responsibility of maintaining transparency, identity, and following AML regulations is on crypto exchanges. Globally, banks are severing ties with exchanges, putting a strain on exchanges and forcing them to look for an alternative model," said Prashant Garg, technology partner at EY India.