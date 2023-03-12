Anti-money laundering law may weigh on cryptos

“Firms who were already going down that path and trying to be compliant will not see much of a difference. This industry will need to invest further for compliance. Since it is also financial data, they will also have to adhere to data regime under the SPDI (Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules of 2011 and also the data protection laws as and when it comes," said Abhishek Malhotra, managing partner at TMT Law Practice.