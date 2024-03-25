Antitrust crackdown looms over Big Tech: How Apple, Google are likely staring at break-up orders in US and EU
Antitrust regulators in the EU and US are cracking down on Big Tech for alleged anti-competitive practices, potentially leading to break-up orders for Apple and Google. This could inspire similar actions globally, with concerns over monopolistic ecosystems and lack of competition in tech industry.
Antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic are tightening their grip on Big Tech, raising the spectre of potential break-up orders for industry titans such as Apple and Alphabet's Google, as per a Reuters report.