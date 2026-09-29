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Anuj Rathi named next HSBC Mutual Fund CEO

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read29 Sep 2026, 07:37 PM IST
HSBC Mutual Fund has assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,445 crore as of June end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
HSBC Mutual Fund has assets worth ₹15,445 crore as of June end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Summary

Anuj Rathi is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing him to work with Kailash Kulkarni, who is retiring early next year.  

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MUMBAI : HSBC Mutual Fund India is set for a leadership change, with chief executive Kailash Kulkarni expected to retire early next year after more than 14 years with the fund house, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : HSBC Mutual Fund India is set for a leadership change, with chief executive Kailash Kulkarni expected to retire early next year after more than 14 years with the fund house, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Anuj Rathi, another long-time HSBC executive, is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing the two executives to work together before Kulkarni steps down, the people added.

Anuj Rathi, another long-time HSBC executive, is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing the two executives to work together before Kulkarni steps down, the people added.

Also Read | HSBC dangles 19x leverage to lure NRIs under RBI’s dollar deposit scheme

“Anuj Rathi has been appointed his (Kailash) successor as part of our planned leadership transition and will work closely with Kailash to ensure continuity and a seamless transition,” a spokesperson for HSBC said in an emailed response to Mint queries.

Rathi is currently managing director and head of HSBC Securities Services, India, and has spent more than 21 years with the bank. His move to the asset management business keeps the top job within HSBC as the fund house prepares for Kulkarni’s departure.

Also Read | We 'lost the plot'—HSBC India CEO now eyes spot among top five private banks

About the company

HSBC Mutual Fund has assets worth 15,445 crore as of June end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The mutual fund ranks 31st in the pecking order in terms of assets.

The fund house has 45 mutual fund schemes, according to Value Research. Its largest fund by assets is HSBC Liquid Fund, followed by HSBC Small Cap Fund and HSBC Mid Cap Fund.

Its small-cap fund has outperformed its benchmark over both five- and three-year periods, returning 17.09% and 14.12%, respectively, versus benchmark returns of 14.05% and 12.78%.

HSBC Mid Cap Fund has outperformed its benchmark over both periods, returning 17.92% over five years and 22.39% over three years, versus benchmark returns of 14.63% and 14.37%, respectively.

Also Read | Wild swings keep funds wary of large trades in CAS

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd made a profit of 263 crore in FY25, up 36% from FY24, according to its latest annual report.

Kulkarni has been with HSBC Mutual Fund for more than 14 years. His tenure also predates the fund house's acquisition of L&T Investment Management Ltd (LTIM) in December 2021.

HSBC Asset Management had acquired L&T Finance Holdings Ltd to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Ltd for $425 million.

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Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAnuj Rathi named next HSBC Mutual Fund CEO

Anuj Rathi named next HSBC Mutual Fund CEO

Srushti Vaidya
2 min read29 Sep 2026, 07:37 PM IST
HSBC Mutual Fund has assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,445 crore as of June end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
HSBC Mutual Fund has assets worth ₹15,445 crore as of June end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Summary

Anuj Rathi is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing him to work with Kailash Kulkarni, who is retiring early next year.  

Gift this article

MUMBAI : HSBC Mutual Fund India is set for a leadership change, with chief executive Kailash Kulkarni expected to retire early next year after more than 14 years with the fund house, according to two people familiar with the matter.

MUMBAI : HSBC Mutual Fund India is set for a leadership change, with chief executive Kailash Kulkarni expected to retire early next year after more than 14 years with the fund house, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Anuj Rathi, another long-time HSBC executive, is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing the two executives to work together before Kulkarni steps down, the people added.

Anuj Rathi, another long-time HSBC executive, is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing the two executives to work together before Kulkarni steps down, the people added.

Also Read | HSBC dangles 19x leverage to lure NRIs under RBI’s dollar deposit scheme

“Anuj Rathi has been appointed his (Kailash) successor as part of our planned leadership transition and will work closely with Kailash to ensure continuity and a seamless transition,” a spokesperson for HSBC said in an emailed response to Mint queries.

Rathi is currently managing director and head of HSBC Securities Services, India, and has spent more than 21 years with the bank. His move to the asset management business keeps the top job within HSBC as the fund house prepares for Kulkarni’s departure.

Also Read | We 'lost the plot'—HSBC India CEO now eyes spot among top five private banks

About the company

HSBC Mutual Fund has assets worth 15,445 crore as of June end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The mutual fund ranks 31st in the pecking order in terms of assets.

The fund house has 45 mutual fund schemes, according to Value Research. Its largest fund by assets is HSBC Liquid Fund, followed by HSBC Small Cap Fund and HSBC Mid Cap Fund.

Its small-cap fund has outperformed its benchmark over both five- and three-year periods, returning 17.09% and 14.12%, respectively, versus benchmark returns of 14.05% and 12.78%.

HSBC Mid Cap Fund has outperformed its benchmark over both periods, returning 17.92% over five years and 22.39% over three years, versus benchmark returns of 14.63% and 14.37%, respectively.

Also Read | Wild swings keep funds wary of large trades in CAS

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd made a profit of 263 crore in FY25, up 36% from FY24, according to its latest annual report.

Kulkarni has been with HSBC Mutual Fund for more than 14 years. His tenure also predates the fund house's acquisition of L&T Investment Management Ltd (LTIM) in December 2021.

HSBC Asset Management had acquired L&T Finance Holdings Ltd to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Ltd for $425 million.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAnuj Rathi named next HSBC Mutual Fund CEO
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