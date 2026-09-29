Anuj Rathi named next HSBC Mutual Fund CEO

MUMBAI : HSBC Mutual Fund India is set for a leadership change, with chief executive Kailash Kulkarni expected to retire early next year after more than 14 years with the fund house, according to two people familiar with the matter.
MUMBAI : HSBC Mutual Fund India is set for a leadership change, with chief executive Kailash Kulkarni expected to retire early next year after more than 14 years with the fund house, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Anuj Rathi, another long-time HSBC executive, is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing the two executives to work together before Kulkarni steps down, the people added.
Anuj Rathi, another long-time HSBC executive, is expected to take over as CEO this year, allowing the two executives to work together before Kulkarni steps down, the people added.
“Anuj Rathi has been appointed his (Kailash) successor as part of our planned leadership transition and will work closely with Kailash to ensure continuity and a seamless transition,” a spokesperson for HSBC said in an emailed response to Mint queries.
Rathi is currently managing director and head of HSBC Securities Services, India, and has spent more than 21 years with the bank. His move to the asset management business keeps the top job within HSBC as the fund house prepares for Kulkarni’s departure.
About the company
HSBC Mutual Fund has assets worth ₹15,445 crore as of June end, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). The mutual fund ranks 31st in the pecking order in terms of assets.
The fund house has 45 mutual fund schemes, according to Value Research. Its largest fund by assets is HSBC Liquid Fund, followed by HSBC Small Cap Fund and HSBC Mid Cap Fund.
Its small-cap fund has outperformed its benchmark over both five- and three-year periods, returning 17.09% and 14.12%, respectively, versus benchmark returns of 14.05% and 12.78%.
HSBC Mid Cap Fund has outperformed its benchmark over both periods, returning 17.92% over five years and 22.39% over three years, versus benchmark returns of 14.63% and 14.37%, respectively.
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd made a profit of ₹263 crore in FY25, up 36% from FY24, according to its latest annual report.
Kulkarni has been with HSBC Mutual Fund for more than 14 years. His tenure also predates the fund house's acquisition of L&T Investment Management Ltd (LTIM) in December 2021.
HSBC Asset Management had acquired L&T Finance Holdings Ltd to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Ltd for $425 million.