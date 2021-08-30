{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speciality chemical maker Anupam Rasayan announced that it has received and signed Letter of Intent (LOI) amounting ₹135 crore with a Japanese Multinational Chemical company for supplying a life sciences related speciality chemical product. Anupam Rasayan shares surged over 5% to ₹770 per share whereas that of Goldiam International rose more than 7% to ₹727 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early trading session.

Goldiam International informed the exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, the 13th day of September 2021 (September 13) to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. Goldiam is a global exporter of luxurious diamond jewelry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goldiam International informed the exchanges that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, the 13th day of September 2021 (September 13) to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. Goldiam is a global exporter of luxurious diamond jewelry.

Anupam Rasayan will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for next four years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product, it said in an exchange filing. The speciality chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 24 multinational companies.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Incorporated in 1984, the speciality chemicals major has two verticals: Life science related Specialty Chemicals comprising products related to Agrochemicals, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Other Specialty Chemicals comprising Specialty Pigment and Dyes, and Polymer Additives.