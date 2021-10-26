Anurag Mittal quits IDFC MF for UTI Mutual Fund

A person with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named, emphasized the process-driven approach of IDFC Asset Management Company. He also added that IDFC AMC has a strong debt team led by Suyash Choudhary. He further pointed to the three-lens framework of the fund house which segregates debt funds into three buckets: liquidity, core and satellite which governs the fund house debt strategy regardless of the fund manager. “The liquidity allocation is meant for very short term parking of surpluses, or maintaining an emergency corpus. The core allocation should ideally form the bulk of an investor’s debt allocation, with funds that focus on high credit quality and low, to moderate maturity profile matched to the horizon. The Satellite bucket has funds that can take higher risk. Within these buckets, we have different offerings with varying minimum horizons that can aid decision making," the framework states.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}