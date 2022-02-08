New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and ace cricketer Virat Kohli have invested in, and will endorse, plant-based meat brand Blue Tribe, adding to a growing number of celebrities investing in alternate businesses.

Blue Tribe was founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh to offer alternatives for meat-based products for the Indian market. Its products are made with pea, soybean, lentils, grains, and other protein-dense ingredients.

It sells plant-based chicken momos, nuggets, and sausages, among other products.

Both Sharma and Kohli are advocates of plant-based meat products.

“Our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favourite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat," said Sandeep Singh, co-founder, Blue Tribe.

Mock meat has found favour among consumers with companies such as Beyond Meat in the United States offering a variety of food products. Such food typically has lower calorie and fat content and is known to be a source of protein and fibre.

The trend has seen others back plant-based meat brands too.

In 2020, Bollywood couple Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh announced their entrepreneurial venture focussed on plant-based meat products through their company Imagine Meats.

It was earlier reported that consumer goods company ITC Ltd., is planning to launch plant-based meat products amid a growing consumer interest in the category.

Sharma said the couple has adopted a meat-free lifestyle.

“The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it," she said.

Kohli added that he is mindful of the carbon footprint that certain foods leave behind.

A lower dependence on meat, without shortchanging taste preferences can have a planet-changing impact, said the cricketer.

Kohli is among the top-paid athletes in India. He is also an active investor backing companies in the insurance technology space, fashion as well as talent management categories.

