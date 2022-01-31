A start-up from IIT Madras incubator developed a model to build 3D printed homes that can put roofs over millions of heads. Noting that this technology is critical for a country like India, Industrialist Anand Mahindra has offered to fund the start-up.

Been following developments in 3D printed homes overseas. Critical for India so delighted to see home-grown tech from IIT Madras (now one of the world’s leading Tech-Incubators) I know you guys raised some seed funding, but any room for me to join in? pic.twitter.com/LXoZCMAwM8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2022

Start-up Tvasta has built India's first 3D printed house just in 21 days. The start-up developed a Made in India tech that leverages 3D printing to make building homes faster, sustainable and more economical, a Better India report said

Tvasta focuses on reduced built-time, zero-waste construction and optimised production. A standard 3D printer can produce a 2,000 sqft home in less than one week, which is 1/8th of the total time spent on building a house conventionally. The technology also creates only ⅓rd of the waste generated using conventional building methods.

As for the cost, the startup says the cost of building a 3D printed house costs approximately ₹5 to 5.5 lakh, roughly 20% of the cost of a standard 2BHK.

So, can the 3D printed home solve the world's housing crisis? By 2030, 3 billion people would be needing improved housing. That means, building 96,000 homes every day. Tvasta 3D homes can be built in a fraction of conventional time and cost.

And, if adopted at a large scale then they can put roofs over millions of heads.

