'Any room for me to join in?': Anand Mahindra offers to fund 3D printing startup

The start-up developed a Made in India tech that leverages 3D printing to make building homes faster, sustainable and more economical. Anand Mahindra said such technology is crucial for India
A start-up from IIT Madras incubator developed a model to build 3D printed homes that can put roofs over millions of heads. Noting that this technology is critical for a country like India, Industrialist Anand Mahindra has offered to fund the start-up.
Start-up Tvasta has built India's first 3D printed house just in 21 days. The start-up developed a Made in India tech that leverages 3D printing to make building homes faster, sustainable and more economical, a Better India report said
Tvasta focuses on reduced built-time, zero-waste construction and optimised production. A standard 3D printer can produce a 2,000 sqft home in less than one week, which is 1/8th of the total time spent on building a house conventionally. The technology also creates only ⅓rd of the waste generated using conventional building methods.
As for the cost, the startup says the cost of building a 3D printed house costs approximately ₹5 to 5.5 lakh, roughly 20% of the cost of a standard 2BHK.
So, can the 3D printed home solve the world's housing crisis? By 2030, 3 billion people would be needing improved housing. That means, building 96,000 homes every day. Tvasta 3D homes can be built in a fraction of conventional time and cost.
And, if adopted at a large scale then they can put roofs over millions of heads.
