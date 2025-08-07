ANZ Executive Retires Months After Tasked to Revamp Bank Culture

(Bloomberg) -- ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. senior executive Mark Evans has retired from banking, several months after taking on the task to improve the firm’s culture and risk management shortcomings.

Evans, who was appointed in April to a new role as head of its non-financial risk program delivery reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, has left ANZ after 16 years, a spokesperson for the Melbourne-based lender said in response to queries from Bloomberg. ANZ is in the process of recruiting for the role, and Louise Higgins will be the acting head in the interim, according to the spokesperson.

The departure comes as McKinsey & Co. conducts a wide-ranging review after ANZ was slapped with an additional A$250 million ($163 million) capital requirement by the banking regulator in April. An earlier examination by consultant Oliver Wyman and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority’s long-standing concerns led ANZ to appoint a number of executives to boost its risk culture.

“Improving the bank’s non-financial risk management practices is a key priority for ANZ,” the spokesperson said.

Evans, a former ANZ chief compliance officer, recently relocated to Sydney from Singapore. He spent three years there as the city-state’s country head as well as head of Southeast Asia, India and Middle East.

New CEO Nuno Matos has said risk management is among his top priorities. His predecessor Shayne Elliott was plagued over the last two years by scandals, including an ongoing investigation by the securities regulator into the firm’s role in government bond sales.

Since Matos started his job in May, there have been a flurry of management changes. Recent key departures include Maile Carnegie, the bank’s Australian retail head, who retired on July 1, and technology chief Gerard Florian, who retired this week.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com