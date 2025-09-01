ANZ Mulls Up to 5,000 Job Cuts in Bank Revamp, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. is mulling a reduction in headcount by as many as 5,000 people as part of a wider restructure under Chief Executive Officer Nuno Matos, according to a report by Capital Brief.

No final decision has been made on the total number of cuts, with 2,000 jobs likely to go in the retail division and a further 3,000 elsewhere, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

An ANZ spokesperson said the firm is doing a strategic review of the business and will provide an update on any changes to its strategy in mid-October. In the meantime, the Melbourne-based bank is stopping work that doesn’t support priorities as well as reducing duplication and complexity, they said.

Matos last week was forced to apologize and accelerate planned layoffs after automated emails were mistakenly sent to some staff before they had been notified in person. The Finance Sector Union has warned the lender about rushing through the restructure, which it’s undertaking in part to address overlaps in its business.

Matos has said a focus of his turnaround strategy is to improve the bank’s culture and risk management. McKinsey & Co. is conducting a wide-ranging review after the banking regulator in Australia earlier this year slapped additional capital requirements on the firm.

ANZ employs around 42,000 people, including some 10,800 who work in its retail division, according to the company’s most recent annual report.

ANZ has made some changes to the senior leadership structure of its Australia retail business, and further changes in the division are under consideration, the spokesman said. The changes simplify the structure in order to focus on customer needs and strengthen non-financial risk management capabilities, they added.

