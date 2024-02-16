ANZ plans to set up a fourth branch in India at Gift City
Once the branch is operational, ANZ will join a growing number of foreign banks such as JP Morgan and Citibank that have set up shop at the international financial services centre.
Mumbai: The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) plans to open a fourth branch in India at Gift City in Gujarat as it sees customers building their operations at the international financial services centre, said a senior executive.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message