ANZ Rushes Banker Layoffs After Automated Emails Sent in Error

(Bloomberg) -- ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. is being forced to accelerate planned layoffs after automated emails were mistakenly sent to some employees before they were notified of their termination.

The Melbourne-based lender will bring forward redundancy conversations in the retail unit and expects to finalize them by the end of Thursday, according to a memo sent by acting division head Bruce Rush. Rush said it wasn’t the intention to share such “sensitive news” in this way, and apologized unconditionally, according to the memo, which was confirmed by its spokesman.

The fiasco is the latest in a line of mishaps for the lender under fire for shortcomings in culture and risk management. It’ll also plague efforts by the bank’s newly-installed boss Nuno Matos to slim down the Australian lender. Matos has told staff to be more productive and halt work that doesn’t support priorities.

The chief executive officer has said a focus of his turnaround strategy is to fix compliance deficiencies and improve the bank’s culture. A number of senior executives have departed since he joined the bank in May from HSBC Holdings Plc, including former retail chief Maile Carnegie and tech head Gerard Florian. McKinsey & Co. is also conducting a firm-wide review after the banking regulator slapped additional capital requirements on the firm.

“We deeply regret the mistake made and have apologized unconditionally to our staff impacted,” an ANZ spokesperson said in a statement. It’s unclear how many jobs will be cut.

In the latest incident, ANZ managers had intended to outline the job losses to staff, who were instead sent the auto-generated email, prompting a call with around 300 senior managers at the firm, the Australian Financial Review reported earlier. The staff had gotten an automated email asking them to return company computers, according to the report.

The employees had asked Ganesh Chandrasekkar, ANZ’s general manager for talent and culture, if the emails were a mistake, the AFR reported. Others queried if there was support available and were directed to psychologist phone numbers.

“We are committed to treating all employees with dignity and respect, particularly when implementing changes to our organizational structure,” the ANZ statement said.

