The real reason BharatPe board brought in PwC

As per the AoA, if the company terminates the employment of a founder for any of the causes, the “restricted shares" owned by the founder can be bought back, acquired or transferred. The cause can be a variety of triggers such as being charge-sheeted for crimes involving moral turpitude or fraud involving the company’s affairs or having material adverse effect to its business, if the criminal processes are not quashed by a court within a timeline. Then there are triggers such as the report of a Big Four firm presenting conclusive proof of gross negligence or wilful misconduct even unconnected with the affairs of the company; or if the founder breaches but does not cure within prescribed time the terms of his/her employment contract.

