AP, Telangana look to draw foreign firms hit by covid-19 in China

HYDERABAD : The covid-19 pandemic may have slowed down India’s economic engine, but the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in fact looking at invest opportunities which may arise as a result of it. While officials from Telangana are still tight-lipped about which companies have shown interest, AP is in fact looking to draw companies, specifically from the electronic ad textile industries, if they leave China in the coming days.

“The Japanese industry and manufacturing industries…big companies which are manufacturing in China, and furthermore textile and apparel companies, are looking at AP in a positive environment. They have seen how we have been able to handle this crisis, vis-à-vis against other states. They saw that AP is still pristine and has a long way to go," said IT and industries minister Mekapathi Goutham Reddy.

He added that the state could give some subsidies in thrust areas or reduce the burden on industries, so that it is viable to continue in the anticipated coming tough economic climate. “Taking such decisions means that the chief minister (Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) is not looking at just social welfare, but is also looking at the industrial sector also," Goutham Reddy told Mint over a phone interview.

Given the negative economic impact covid-19 is likely to have, any investment that materializes will come as a boost to AP especially, given that the present YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is on the verge of decentralizing its capitals between Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool. The previous government, led by former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, had conceived a centralized capital in Amaravati, which was to be an economic hub, with several infrastructure projects and investments (which has now mostly been undone by the current government)

The bill pertaining to the decentralization was passed by the state assembly earlier this year, and is still stuck in the state legislative council. For Telangana, where the capital of Hyderabad already has an IT sector (Hitech City), attracting more investments is only natural given the major companies that have come to the state over the last five years or so.

The Telangana government has planned to set up a handful of industrial parks in the state, like the Kakatiya Integrated Mega Textiles park, Sircilla Apparel park, four mega food parks at Nizamabad and Pharma City near Hyderabad. “Right now, we don’t want to say anything because we will make it public only once a deal is done. But some companies from abroad have shown interest," said a an official from the Telangana government, who did not want to be quoted.

Goutham Reddy also stated that AP is getting a lot of enquiries from the pharma industry. “With pollution also being a main issue, lot of farmers face problems (with pharma companies). Addressing the issue of pollution will be easier since we have a coastal area," he pointed out, and added that a bulk of the investments which exit China are likely to come to India in the coming days.