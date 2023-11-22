Silicon Valley tech giant Microsoft recently appointed Aparna Gupta’ as the Global Delivery Center (GDC) leader. This post is a part of the Industry Solutions Delivery and the broader Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) organization. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following Aparna's appointment to the new role as GDC leader, she will serve as the leader to customer innovation and delivery excellence, cloud growth acceleration with top tier talent, industry depth and partner ecosystem. Aparna had been serving as GM of Customer Success at Microsoft India.

Also read: OpenAI, Microsoft hit with new author copyright lawsuit over AI training In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 21, Aparna disclosed her appointment to the new post at Microsoft. Her post reads, "Thrilled to announce my next chapter at Microsoft."

Following her appointment Aparna Gupta said, “I am looking forward to working with the teams at GDC to deepen technical expertise across solution areas and build a strong team culture with an aim to deliver excellence to our customers." She added, "There is a strong foundation within the team, and I hope to build further on it to take it to the next level."

Also read: Sam Altman, fired by OpenAI, to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella Aparna joined Microsoft six years ago as the India lead for Commercial Software Engineering (CSE) which is now known as ISE (Industry Solutions Engineering).

Also read: Why Microsoft hiring Sam Altman is not the best option for both the firms Corporate vice president of Microsoft Industry Solutions Delivery, Maureen Costello said, "With more than 25 years of industry expertise and extensive Microsoft experience, coupled with her ambition and unwavering leadership, I have no doubt that Aparna will lead our GDC team to continued success."

Also read: Hat-tip to Satya Nadella for pulling one of the biggest coups: Anupam Mittal on Sam Altman joining Microsoft President of Microsoft India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok said, “Her extensive experience and deep knowledge of Microsoft technologies will help customers plan and deploy future-ready solutions, especially in the age of AI, and maximize the value of their investment in Microsoft. Her leadership will play a vital role in our continued success in the region and globally."

Also read: ‘Fascinating era of AI’, Microsoft unveils first homegrown Maia 100 chip. 5 takeaways from Satya Nadella's keynote Global Delivery Center was established in Hyderabad in 2005. It is the delivery wing of Industry Solutions Delivery. Since its establishment, GDC has set up at two more locations including Bangalore and Noida, along with a worldwide presence.

