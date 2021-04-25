Apartment rents rise; perks, discounts fade
- Covid-19 vaccine rollout, higher employment bring more people back into cities looking to rent
Americans are paying more to rent homes again, ending a stretch during the pandemic when they enjoyed flat or falling rental prices and widespread landlord concessions.
Federal government stimulus payments and expanding payrolls are boosting savings, enabling building managers to lift rent prices on apartments and houses nationwide. A record-low inventory of homes for sale also leaves more people renting.
