Business News/ Companies / News/  Apax Digital Fund 2 invests in greytHR

Apax Digital Fund 2 invests in greytHR

Samiksha Goel

  • Apax Digital Fund II's investment in greytHR is its eighth and a first in India. greytHR offers cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions.

greytHR will use the funds to leverage growth opportunities in the cloud-based HR software market

Apax Digital Fund II has made a strategic investment in greytHR, an HR and payroll software solutions provider, marking the fund’s eighth investment and first in India.

The company will use the funds to leverage growth opportunities in the cloud-based HR software market. The investment amount was not specified.

“The investment will enable greytHR to further enhance its product portfolio, including adding more strategic HR modules focused on recruitment and talent management, as well as support the company in accelerating growth and expanding into new customer segments," greytHR said in a statement Monday.

greytHR offers cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline employee management. It claims to have over 23,000 organisations as clients and 2.3 million users across India and over 25 countries.

As part of the transaction, Mark Beith, a partner at Apax Digital, and Shashwat Shukla, vice president of Apax Digital, will join greytHR’s board of directors. The deal is expected to close in Q3. Ambit Capital acted as the financial advisor to greytHR.

“This funding accelerates our plans to enhance customer experience and our R&D efforts by upskilling our employees and expanding our business," said Sayeed Anjum, co-founder and CTO of greytHR. “We have already started adding and building out AI-enabled modules and other value-added services."

Apax Digital Fund specialises in growth equity and growth buyout investments in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled services companies worldwide. The private equity firm has raised and advised funds totalling more than $77 billion in commitments.

In March, Apax Partners appointed Leo Puri as advisor to Apax and chairman of Apax India.

Established in 2006, Apax India has facilitated investments for Apax Funds in companies including Azentio Software, Infogain, Global Logic, Zensar, IBS Software, Fractal Analytics, Healthium, and Apollo Hospitals. Apax Funds has invested $2.3 billion across nine deals in India.

Samiksha, a seasoned journalist at Mint based in Bengaluru, specialises in covering startup ecosystems. With a keen interest in understanding the dynamics of emerging startups, she seeks out compelling narratives to share with her audience. Previously associated with The Morning Context, Samiksha delved into long-form investigative pieces focusing on consumer internet startups. Her journey in journalism began with contributions to Deccan Herald and New Indian Express, where she covered both startup ventures and the food industry. Drawing from her background in philosophy, Samiksha strives to infuse depth into her storytelling. Outside of work, she enjoys reading books and exploring the diverse cafe culture of Bengaluru. Eager for engaging discussions, Samiksha never misses an email and is always open to conversations.
