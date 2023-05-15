Apax Funds to acquire stake worth $450 mn in travel tech company IBS Software2 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software’s founder and executive chairman, V K Mathews, who will remain the majority shareholder, the firm said.
Mumbai: Apax Funds has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Blackstone’s significant minority stake in travel and logistics SaaS business IBS Software for approximately $450 million, said Apax Partners LLP.
