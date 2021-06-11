Mumbai:Apax Funds on Friday said it will acquire Infogain, a digital transformation and software services provider, from ChrysCapital for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in third quarter of 2021.

With this deal, Apax Funds will look to continue and accelerate the Silicon Valley-based Infogain’s journey as a market leading digital transformation partner to its customers.

"Infogain has built a strong platform for growth with an impressive global customer base, and the Apax Funds will support the company’s continued focus on innovation, service excellence and customer impact," the company in a release said.

Infogain provides human-centered digital platform engineering services to its customers. With a team of 5,000 globally, Infogain serves companies, including Fortune 500 customers, in the travel, healthcare, retail/consumer packaged goods (CPG), insurance, telecom, and tech industries, supporting them in their artificial intelligence, experience design and cloud journey, using advanced software technologies.

Kirkland & Ellis were legal advisors to Apax. Credit Suisse was the financial advisor to Infogain. ChrysCapital's legal advisor was WSGR.

