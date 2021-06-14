Apax Partners sells 11.41% stake in Zensar Technologies for 760 crore

Zensar Technologies Ltd reported a rise of 27.1% in its consolidated net profit to ₹88.34 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 against ₹69.51 crore for the same quarter last year. Net sales fell 13.9% to ₹876.29 crore during the March quarter over ₹1017.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}