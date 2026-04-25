APCO in talks to sell Z-Morh tunnel in J&K to Alpha Alternatives for $267 mn

The state-run NHIDCL awarded the project to the SPV in 2020 under the design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) model, where a private entity handles the entire project lifecycle before transferring it back to the government. Since the developer does not face traffic risks under the annuity model, the buyer could expect to get assured and fixed cash flow from NHIDCL over a 15-year period, the second person said.