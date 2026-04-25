Lucknow-headquartered APCO Infratech is in talks with Alpha Alternatives to sell the strategic Z-Morh tunnel that provides all-weather connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for $267 million, according to two people aware of the development.
APCO in talks to sell Z-Morh tunnel in J&K to Alpha Alternatives for $267 mn
SummaryThe 6.5-km- tunnel, which ensures uninterrupted military logistics and year-round civilian access to Ladakh by bypassing an avalanche-prone stretch, was built at ₹2,400 crore and inaugurated in 2025.
Lucknow-headquartered APCO Infratech is in talks with Alpha Alternatives to sell the strategic Z-Morh tunnel that provides all-weather connectivity between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for $267 million, according to two people aware of the development.
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Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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