APCO in talks to sell Z-Morh tunnel in J&K to Alpha Alternatives for $267 mn

The 6.5-km- tunnel, which ensures uninterrupted military logistics and year-round civilian access to Ladakh by bypassing an avalanche-prone stretch, was built at ₹2,400 crore and inaugurated in 2025. Awarded by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corp Ltd (NHIDCL), the project has a 15-year concession, with investments to be recovered through biannual annuity payments of ₹295 crore.