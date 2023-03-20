Apex court clears decks for second RCap auction

On 2 February, NCLT said that the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on 31 December, with the bid of Torrent Investments at ₹8,640 crore being the highest. Allowing Torrent’s plea opposing the second challenge mechanism, NCLT said that the second challenge mechanism could not be held since it is in violation of section 39 (1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Torrent Investments had filed a plea on 9 January, requesting the tribunal to quash lenders’ plan to hold a fresh auction for the takeover of RCap. Later, IndusInd also filed a petition challenging the NCLT order.