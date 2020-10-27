Apex court dismisses CCI plea against Flipkart, Amazon

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has stated: “The order of the apex court has given way to a unique situation—both CAIT and Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh have filed an appeal before a double bench of the Karnataka High Court challenging the single-judge bench order of 14 February. This appeal is already pending before the two-judge bench and the matter is likely to be heard soon. Now, the SC has asked single-judge bench to hear the matter again and decide it within six weeks."