Mumbai and New Delhi: Chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta's APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is heading into a make-or-break vote with its own shareholders. The company will need their approval for a ₹28,000-crore deal to buy Tata Steel Ltd's tubes and colour-coated businesses, and it will be asking an investor base that has often said no before.
The transaction, which has drawn criticism from minority investors over its financing structure, comes against a backdrop of repeated resistance to management-backed proposals, with nearly half the special resolutions put to vote at the company's last two annual general meetings failing to secure the required support.