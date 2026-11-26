Mumbai and New Delhi: Chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta's APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is heading into a make-or-break vote with its own shareholders. The company will need their approval for a ₹28,000-crore deal to buy Tata Steel Ltd's tubes and colour-coated businesses, and it will be asking an investor base that has often said no before.
Mumbai and New Delhi: Chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta's APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is heading into a make-or-break vote with its own shareholders. The company will need their approval for a ₹28,000-crore deal to buy Tata Steel Ltd's tubes and colour-coated businesses, and it will be asking an investor base that has often said no before.
The transaction, which has drawn criticism from minority investors over its financing structure, comes against a backdrop of repeated resistance to management-backed proposals, with nearly half the special resolutions put to vote at the company's last two annual general meetings failing to secure the required support.
The transaction, which has drawn criticism from minority investors over its financing structure, comes against a backdrop of repeated resistance to management-backed proposals, with nearly half the special resolutions put to vote at the company's last two annual general meetings failing to secure the required support.
The debt-funded acquisition has raised concerns among minority shareholders over whether APL Apollo will effectively shoulder much of the borrowing used to finance Tata Steel's ₹32,266-crore takeover. The concerns have triggered a sharp market reaction, with APL Apollo losing nearly a quarter of its market capitalization as investors continued to sell the stock since Monday.
A Mint review of voting records shows that shareholders rejected five of the 11 special resolutions placed before them at APL Apollo's 2025 and 2026 annual general meetings. Such resolutions require at least 75% of votes cast to be in favour.
In each instance, opposition came largely from public institutional investors, even as promoters backed the proposals, all of which were linked to employee stock option plans. While investors opposing employee stock transfer plans is not unusual and has been reported at several companies, the defeat of resolutions is less common and points to a challenge for the promoters ahead.
"Minority shareholders have strongly objected to the deal and questioned its structure, setting the stage for a tougher vote—should it happen. For now, the situation remains one to watch closely," said Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS).
Complex structure
The key concern lies in the complex structure of the transaction, in which APL Apollo will buy two assets from Tata Steel for a combined ₹28,000 crore, funded through debt. Tata Steel, in turn, will pay ₹15,510 crore for the 26.38% promoter stake in the tubes manufacturing company and make an open offer for another 26% stake, costing about ₹16,756 crore upon full subscription.
Effectively, APL Apollo will shoulder most of the debt burden for Tata Steel’s ₹32,266-crore takeover, investors argued. The promoter will exit at ₹2,100 per share, while the shareholders will be left holding a stock that traded at ₹1,668.15 on the BSE on Monday.
Promoters, including Gupta and other family members, own 28.3% of APL Apollo. Domestic public institutions hold about 20%, while foreign institutional investors own around 34%. The remaining shares are held by non-institutional public investors.
Among the largest institutional shareholders as of September-end, foreign investors included New World Fund, with a 4.85% stake, Smallcap World Fund (4.24%) and Norway's Government Pension Fund Global (2.4%). Among domestic mutual funds, ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund held 3.47%, followed by Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund (2.02%), DSP Midcap Fund (1.93%) and Franklin India Midcap Fund (1.77%).
Earlier resistance
The resistance to management-backed proposals is not new. At its September 2025 AGM, shareholders rejected four of the six special resolutions, all relating to APL Apollo's proposed Employees Stock Option Plan (Esop) 2025. These covered the introduction of the scheme, its extension to employees of subsidiaries and associate companies, and authorisation for an employee welfare trust to buy shares from the secondary market using company funds.
APL Apollo had sought approval to issue up to 50 lakh stock options, leaving key decisions on pricing and employee eligibility to its nomination and remuneration committee. Support for the four resolutions ranged from 71.22% to 73.66%, falling short of the required threshold despite promoters voting entirely in favour.
The opposition was driven by concerns over pricing, disclosures and the benefits being extended to employees of group companies. Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), which manages $1.5 trillion in assets, opposed all four resolutions.
Resistance extended beyond employee compensation. Several foreign institutional investors, including Norges Bank, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, LGIM and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), also opposed chairman Sanjay Gupta's reappointment. Although the resolution was passed on 21 January 2025, their objections pointed to wider concerns over the company's governance.
"The roles of chairperson and CEO should not be held by the same individual. Where a company founder combines both roles, we may support this for a limited period, provided the board has put in place measures to mitigate any conflicts of interest," Norges Bank, which manages $2.2 trillion in assets, said.
The opposition continued at the September 2026 AGM, when shareholders rejected a proposal to extend the company's Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR) Scheme, 2019, to employees of associate companies. The scheme allows eligible employees to benefit from an appreciation in APL Apollo's share price.
The resolution received 72.26% support, with 27.74% of votes cast against it. Four other special resolutions, relating to the reappointment of independent directors, were approved.
Mint had earlier reported that investors and proxy advisory firms opposed APL Apollo's proposed transaction with Tata Steel, calling its terms unfair to minority shareholders. The market backlash has prompted Tata Steel to consider restructuring the deal. Its chief executive officer, T.V. Narendran, told NDTV Profit that discussions were under way to address shareholder concerns on both sides.