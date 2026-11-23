Sanjay Gupta, promoter of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, told Tata Steel that he was willing to take less money for his shares so that the company’s minority shareholders could get paid more, top executives on both sides of the deal said on Monday.
Tata Steel told the exchanges that it had agreed to buy 26.6% of the Gupta family’s shares in the downstream steel company at ₹2,100 a share, totalling ₹15,510 crore. Additionally, Tata Steel would buy up to 26% of shares from public investors through an open offer at ₹2,301.40 a piece. Assuming full subscription to the open offer, Tata Steel is looking to spend ₹32,267 crore on the transaction.