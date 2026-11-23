MUMBAI : Sanjay Gupta, promoter of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, told Tata Steel that he was willing to take less money for his shares so that the company’s minority shareholders could get paid more, top executives on both sides of the deal said on Monday.
MUMBAI : Sanjay Gupta, promoter of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, told Tata Steel that he was willing to take less money for his shares so that the company’s minority shareholders could get paid more, top executives on both sides of the deal said on Monday.
Tata Steel told the exchanges that it had agreed to buy 26.6% of the Gupta family’s shares in the downstream steel company at ₹2,100 a share, totalling ₹15,510 crore. Additionally, Tata Steel would buy up to 26% of shares from public investors through an open offer at ₹2,301.40 a piece. Assuming full subscription to the open offer, Tata Steel is looking to spend ₹32,267 crore on the transaction.
Tata Steel told the exchanges that it had agreed to buy 26.6% of the Gupta family’s shares in the downstream steel company at ₹2,100 a share, totalling ₹15,510 crore. Additionally, Tata Steel would buy up to 26% of shares from public investors through an open offer at ₹2,301.40 a piece. Assuming full subscription to the open offer, Tata Steel is looking to spend ₹32,267 crore on the transaction.
Gupta told investors Monday evening that talks on the deal started in July almost as a joke. During a tense raw material negotiation with Tata Steel, from whom Apollo purchases steel, Gupta had said in frustration: “Why don’t you just take my company?” That throwaway expression of frustration culminated in a deal where Gupta is selling the business his family founded, he said.
During the negotiations, the 55-year-old entrepreneur, who dropped out of school at the age of 15 to join his father’s loss-making business, offered to accept a lower price than public shareholders, Tata Steel CFO Koushik Chatterjee told Mint over the phone.
"He (Sanjay) told us that whatever price we offered him, the other shareholders should get a little more because their support had helped him build the business. He saw it as a way of expressing his gratitude to them," Chatterjee said, adding that this also resonated very well with Tata Group.
While heartfelt, the gesture failed to please investors, who dumped shares of both Tata Steel and APL Apollo on Monday. Tata Steel shares fell 8.16% to close at ₹163.25, while APL Apollo Tubes declined 21.39% to ₹1,670. This is because of the complex structure of the transaction.
In the two-part deal, Tata Steel will first sell two of its businesses to APL Apollo for a combined ₹28,000 crore. Subsequent to this transaction, Tata Steel will buy the promoter shares of the company and make an open offer to its minority shareholders.
The transaction was structured so that Tata Steel could have a consolidated platform for downstream steel business, APL Apollo management said in its investor call. However, when analysts suggested other mechanisms, like a share swap deal, which could have given the same result, the company’s management declined to comment further.
Tata Steel said the structure was designed to accommodate regulatory approvals, ensure a smooth transition with the Gupta family and integrate the businesses being transferred into APL Apollo in stages.
“Tata Steel’s two-part transaction is an interesting deal: it sells its Tata Steel Colours business at a material premium, shedding debt, while APL Apollo’s promoters monetise their stake for a substantial sum,” said Rahul Mehta, founder and chief investment officer (CIO) of Beas Capital.
“However, APL Apollo’s minority shareholders are left with a more leveraged company. Tata Steel shareholders, meanwhile, may question the acquisition given the company’s limited experience in distribution, earnings dilution and the debt that will eventually enter its consolidated books,” he said.
During investor conversations, several investors raised concerns about the complexity of the transaction and also sought clarity on who would lead and drive the business following the Gupta family’s exit, said Satyadeep Jain, lead metals and mining analyst at Ambit Capital.
“Another major concern for investors is the potential increase in Tata Steel’s debt, as the financial obligations could ultimately flow through to its balance sheet. Investors also questioned whether Tata Steel could have explored alternative transaction structures to achieve the same strategic objectives at a lower financial cost, ” he said.
Post the transaction, the Gupta family would own between 1.8% and 2% and would be classified as public shareholders.
Aiming to be debt free
To allay concerns of minority shareholders of APL Apollo, both the companies said they will make the company debt-free within three years through recapitalization and from its cash flows. The first recapitalization could begin as early as next year, they said.
Acquiring APL Apollo would give Tata Steel access to a business and market presence that would have taken years to build on its own, CEO TV Narendran told analysts.
"What Sanjay and the team have built over the last 15, 20 years comes into the family overnight, and that really helps us increase our footprint very significantly," he said.
APL Apollo offered Tata Steel a chance to grow a future business in colour-coated products, and that the combined company could become a profitable downstream business making 15.5 million tonnes a year, CFO Chatterjee said. APL Apollo's current capacity is 5 million tonnes per year.
The combined company will have the opportunity to clock revenues of ₹1 trillion with an EBITDA of ₹10,000 crore once all its expansion plans are completed, Gupta said.
Tata Steel said the deal would raise its downstream share from 35% to about 53%. This underscores Tata Steel’s strategy. Chief executive T.V. Narendran told Mint earlier that the company plans to increase the downstream share to 55-60%, with downstream production eventually surpassing its upstream steel production.
APL Apollo is a steel pipes manufacturer operating in India and the UAE. Its reported revenues of ₹23,079 crore in FY26 with a profit of ₹1,203 crore. The company was incorporated on 24 February 1986 and founded as a private enterprise by the late Sudesh Gupta, the father of Sanjay Gupta.