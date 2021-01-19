OPEN APP
Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.
Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.

ApnaComplex finds a new home at Anarock

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 07:22 AM IST Madhurima Nandy

Anarock Group to look beyond just large societies and include small and medium-size complexes to scale up substantially over the next few years, said chairman Anuj Puri

Home rentals startup NestAway Technologies Pvt. Ltd has sold ApnaComplex to property advisory Anarock Group a year after buying the apartment management platform, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

ApnaComplex was acquired by NestAway to expand its property management business. “Our acquisition rationale is to extend innovative features and tech upgrades for homeowners, residents, society managing committees, and facility and security management teams. We will look beyond just large societies and include small and medium-size complexes to scale up substantially over the next few years," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, in a statement.

ApnaComplex helps households automate all aspects of running large gated complexes.

Raja Sekhar Kommu, senior business leader at NestAway, said, “With ApnaComplex finding a new home at Anarock, it will now grow to its fullest potential."

