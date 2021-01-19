ApnaComplex finds a new home at Anarock

ApnaComplex was acquired by NestAway to expand its property management business. “Our acquisition rationale is to extend innovative features and tech upgrades for homeowners, residents, society managing committees, and facility and security management teams. We will look beyond just large societies and include small and medium-size complexes to scale up substantially over the next few years," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group, in a statement.

