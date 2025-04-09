Apollo Hospitals to invest ₹6,000 crore to add 3,500 new beds as chronic diseases rise
Summary
- The first phase, to be completed by FY26 with an investment of ₹2,880 crore will add 1,737 beds across Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. In the second phase, 1,775 beds will be added over 3-4 years across Chennai, Varanasi, Mumbai and Lucknow, at an investment of ₹3,220 crore.
In view of the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer and diabetes, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will invest ₹6,000 crore over five years to add 3,500 beds across key urban centres with a focus on high-burden specialties such as oncology, cardiology, neurosciences, and gastroenterology.