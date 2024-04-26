Hello User
Apollo Hospitals' arm to raise ₹2,475 crore from Advent International

Apollo Hospitals' arm to raise ₹2,475 crore from Advent International

Samiksha Goel

The transaction will also see the merger of two units under Apollo Healthco – its wholesale pharma distribution unit Keimed Pvt Ltd and online healthcare business Apollo 24/7

Parent Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will continue to own 59.2% stake in Apollo Healthco. (Image: Pixabay)

Apollo HealthCo, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, has signed a binding agreement with private equity firm Advent International to raise 2,475 crore.

The transaction will also see the merger of two units under Apollo Healthco – its wholesale pharma distribution unit Keimed Pvt Ltd and online healthcare business Apollo 24/7.

Advent shall invest in compulsory convertible instruments over two tranches to acquire 12.1% in Apollo HealthCo, valuing the entity at 22,481 crore.

Parent Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will continue to own 59.2% stake in Apollo Healthco.

The report will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Samiksha Goel

Samiksha, a seasoned journalist at Mint based in Bengaluru, specialises in covering startup ecosystems. With a keen interest in understanding the dynamics of emerging startups, she seeks out compelling narratives to share with her audience. Previously associated with The Morning Context, Samiksha delved into long-form investigative pieces focusing on consumer internet startups. Her journey in journalism began with contributions to Deccan Herald and New Indian Express, where she covered both startup ventures and the food industry. Drawing from her background in philosophy, Samiksha strives to infuse depth into her storytelling. Outside of work, she enjoys reading books and exploring the diverse cafe culture of Bengaluru. Eager for engaging discussions, Samiksha never misses an email and is always open to conversations.
