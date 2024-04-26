Apollo Hospitals' arm to raise ₹2,475 crore from Advent International

Apollo HealthCo, a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, has signed a binding agreement with private equity firm Advent International to raise ₹2,475 crore.
The transaction will also see the merger of two units under Apollo Healthco – its wholesale pharma distribution unit Keimed Pvt Ltd and online healthcare business Apollo 24/7.
Advent shall invest in compulsory convertible instruments over two tranches to acquire 12.1% in Apollo HealthCo, valuing the entity at ₹22,481 crore.
Parent Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will continue to own 59.2% stake in Apollo Healthco.
