Apollo Hospitals eyes occupancy boost, gears up for expansion2 min read 31 May 2023, 11:44 AM IST
There will be a higher focus on insurance penetration and engaging more with retail and corporates, Apollo said
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd, one of India's largest healthcare providers, aims to increase average occupancy across its hospitals to 68-70% in FY24. On Tuesday, the company reported a 60% surge in its consolidated net profit to ₹145 crores for the March quarter, driven by improved profitability across segments.
